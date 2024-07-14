Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.63 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,751,000 after purchasing an additional 99,622 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.36. 232,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,949. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.52.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

