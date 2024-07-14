Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Dollar General by 26.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 328,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.42. 1,728,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

