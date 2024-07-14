Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ball by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 196.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

