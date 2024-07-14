Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330,431 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,081 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,378. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

