Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 9,100 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,767. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

