Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.83. 753,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.