Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. 5,640,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,880. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.