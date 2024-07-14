Forsta AP Fonden Sells 53,100 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $103,854,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Best Buy by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 9,155.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 526,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,103. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,004,129 shares of company stock valued at $166,398,223. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

