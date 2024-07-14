Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. 939,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a one year low of $184.99 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

