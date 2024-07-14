Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,391,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after buying an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

