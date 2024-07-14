Fusionist Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004570 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $92.52 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.78248081 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,368,566.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

