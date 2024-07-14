FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion.

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.