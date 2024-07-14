FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Indivior PLC Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Indivior in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Indivior Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Indivior by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

