Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.24

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.24 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.38). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 27,057 shares.

Gama Aviation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.59. The firm has a market cap of £68.84 million, a PE ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

