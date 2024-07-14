GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.88

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.88 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.07). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.07), with a volume of 758,222 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £722.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,082.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 262.91, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

In other news, insider Andrew Didham bought 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.26 ($12,747.87). Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.