Gemini Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $110.40 million and $1.93 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 110,510,918 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

