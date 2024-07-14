Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GNE opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

