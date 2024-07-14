Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINL opened at $25.83 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
