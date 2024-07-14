Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 38.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 184.9% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,307,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after acquiring an additional 848,375 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

