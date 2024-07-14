Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
