Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.