GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in June

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
Shares of GMOYF remained flat at $15.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.08.
GMO internet group Company Profile
