GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in June

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

Shares of GMOYF remained flat at $15.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

