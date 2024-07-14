Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $12,051,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 49,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.