Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
Great Ajax Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 49,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
