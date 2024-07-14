Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $12,051,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 49,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

