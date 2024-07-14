Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Up 146.6% in June

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Green Technology Metals Price Performance
GTMLF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. Green Technology Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.
About Green Technology Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Technology Metals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.