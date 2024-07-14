Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Up 146.6% in June

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

GTMLF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. Green Technology Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

About Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

