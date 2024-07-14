Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Griffon by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Griffon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 317,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,863. Griffon has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

