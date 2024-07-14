Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $658.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

