GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GSK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. 2,512,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,364. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.