Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
GUG stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.62.
