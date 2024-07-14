GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.22 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.22 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

