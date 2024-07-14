Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNLGY remained flat at $5.65 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

