Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 10.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 368,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,704. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.