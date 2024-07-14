Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,054 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.49% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 94,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,558. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.