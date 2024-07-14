Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Raised to GBX 385 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 385 ($4.93) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.94) on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.90 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.91.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Linda Cook sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.01), for a total value of £17,847.26 ($22,860.59). 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

