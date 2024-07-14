HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNCY
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.