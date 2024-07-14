HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.