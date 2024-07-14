Head-To-Head Contrast: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) versus Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Zura Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 3.21 $5.67 billion $0.36 194.33 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 1.76% 24.34% 8.36% Zura Bio N/A -64.56% -50.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gilead Sciences and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 12 7 0 2.37 Zura Bio 0 0 5 1 3.17

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 432.35%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Zura Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

