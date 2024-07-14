Head to Head Contrast: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) vs. Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT)

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $158.33 million 2.09 $25.39 million $5.13 11.75

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 17.19% 12.50% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Security Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Security Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

