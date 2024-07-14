Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.57.

NYSE SAM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,086. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.63.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

