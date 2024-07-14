Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of UMH Properties worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 576,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 160,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. 669,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,446. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -112.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

