Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 307,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $201.87. 3,683,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,030. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.