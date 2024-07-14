Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.79% of Twin Disc worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

