Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 46,086 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,086 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

AVD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 195,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,613. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $237.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.91.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

