Hedera Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46.56 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.54 billion and $46.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00042856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,183 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

