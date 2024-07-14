Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SentinelOne by 117.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,271 shares of company stock worth $9,733,568. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

S stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,353,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

