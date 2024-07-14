Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.72. The stock had a trading volume of 594,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,979. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

