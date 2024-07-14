Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $13.64 on Friday, reaching $476.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,060. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.69.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

