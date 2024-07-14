Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $23,704,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ARM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ARM by 260.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM traded up 7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting 181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,817. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is 118.60.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

