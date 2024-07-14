Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.15. 551,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

