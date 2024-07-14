Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 1,169,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,378. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

