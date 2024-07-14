Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

