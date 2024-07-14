Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,604. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.