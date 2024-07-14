HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 44.0% in June

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 437,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

