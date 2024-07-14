HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 44.0% in June

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 437,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
HomeStreet Price Performance
Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HomeStreet
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.